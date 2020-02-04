Dear Sen. Alexander:
You and I were in the same class of 1962 at Vanderbilt University. You have gone on to a distinguished career in public service. After living in Nashville for many years, I have been fortunate to find myself retired in Blount County, your hometown. I have followed your career with interest. In particular, I was very proud when you were quickly sworn in as governor of Tennessee in order to thwart the actions of Ray Blanton, the corrupt Democratic governor. It was your integrity that officials relied on to bring honor back to the governorship.
Against this background, I have been greatly dismayed by your vote to reject witnesses in the impeachment trial. In an email to me you stated, "There is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the United States Constitution's high bar for an impeachable offense." I disagree with your assessment, but given that you have the right to conclude Mr. Trump's actions are not serious enough for removal, I need to ask you, how do you know? How do you know that his actions weren't much worse than already proven? By choosing to close your ears to anything that might either vindicate him or reveal greater transgressions, your assessment of not meeting the bar for an impeachable offense is invalid and without justification.
You also stated, "It was inappropriate for the president to ask a foreign leader to investigate his political opponent and to withhold United States aid to encourage that investigation." If you believe that his actions were inappropriate, why would you support his re-election and the strong possibility that his dishonesty will take other forms as November approaches?
If you wish to keep your integrity intact, you can state publicly that you will not support him in November. That would go a long way in restoring my confidence in you.
Sincerely,
Gail Harris
Andy Harris Road
Rockford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.