Dear Editor:
I've been reading with interest the opinions on the Pellissippi Parkway Extension. All letters have been right on track with strong evidence in opposition, especially safety concerns paramount on Sevierville Road with no plans to fix or address the safety issues nor infrastructure; this echoes the majority of Blount citizens.
I have not read or spoken with any citizen not affiliated with local politics in favor of it. Unfortunately, the public's wishes will be set aside, and those with the gold will make the rules.
Completion indicates it is all about the rich and famous having a quick drive from the airport to a celebrity resort in West Millers Cove, so as not to be bothered with the peasants in the little towns of Maryville and Alcoa. I encourage our local politicians to stand up for once for the folks they represent, and put the extension project pm hold while the current issues are addressed and fixed on our current roadways.
Pablo Barnes
Dell Road
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.