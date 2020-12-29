Dear Editor:
You ran a wonderful article Dec. 25 drawing attention to an impactful partnership between a nonprofit and our public sectors to help with the growing needs of our homeless population. Subsequently, a very distasteful letter to the editor was published Dec. 28. I would like to take a moment to clarify many misstatements made in that letter.
The assumption that our homeless population brings with them an exorbitant amount of illegal activity is wildly false. In fact, statistically, our local homeless population does not participate in, as the writer referenced, illegal activities any more than our housed population. There is no increase in criminal activity on a local level once someone becomes homeless.
Additionally, it is not illegal to be homeless. It is unfortunate, painful and difficult for a community to turn away from a vulnerable population in need, but it is not illegal. Combining the two only generates more problems that our nonprofits have to collaborate with our public sector to address, such as the collaboration you read about on Christmas Day.
To ask our library to separate itself from a homelessness problem is impossible. It is like requesting any public space to decline access to free individuals within our own population. Last I checked, that act is illegal and has been addressed for decades as we as a society have worked toward equality.
Maybe the writer does not frequent our library, or maybe he does. But as a patron, I’m curious if he has noticed that our homeless population already spends a substantial amount of time there, safely abiding by all rules and regulations — just as any housed person would. Morality does not go out the window when you move to the street.
People are kind and gracious, and their housing does not affect that. The writer himself, a housed person, has passed an excessive and unnecessary amount of judgment on a population he does not know. Fortunately for him, the homeless have not returned that indecency.
More than ever, we as a community need to support good, thoughtful strategic work for those in need. Clearly this partnership is well organized and includes access to multiple levels of services any individual may need on their way to be self-sufficient. Additionally, we see great success in programs that meet clients where they are. What place is more welcoming to our community than our library?
It’s time to silence bigotry, indecency and false negative connotations associated with homelessness, and face it head on as something that could happen to any of us.
Wendy Wand
Clarion Avenue
Maryville
