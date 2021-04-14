Dear Editor:
Do you recognize the name Eric Talley? He was the police officer who gave up his life in the Boulder, Colorado, grocery store shooting. As a result, other potential victims' lives were saved. Very little news was given to Talley. He was truly a hero and put his life on the line to save others.
Every day in America, thousands of police officers put on their uniforms and engage with people from every part of society. For every video the news media runs showing misconduct by a member of law enforcement, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of acts of kindness, bravery and selflessness that police officers perform every single day. Many times these officers never get recognized by anyone other than the recipients of these courageous acts.
The men and women of law enforcement, just like officer Eric Talley, will put themselves in harm's way for strangers and even those who do not like them.
In nine cities with the largest rates of reducing police funding, homicides are up 68%, according to The Washington Times.
When a protest turns violent, the demonstrators should realize that those same officers they are yelling at, shooting fireworks at and performing any other act that tries to injure those officers are the same men and women in uniform who put their lives on the line to save them.
We all should recognize and appreciate our local police officers. When given a chance, encourage them and thank them for the job they do in protecting our community.
Buddy Hunt
Old Niles Ferry Road
Maryville
