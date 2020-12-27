Dear Editor:
“Project Warp Speed” may have warped the Trump legacy unless you can tell me why, when I get a PCR “positive” test without symptoms, I am quarantined, and when I get injected with a "live” COVID mRNA Virus from a vaccine, I don't get quarantined while I am shedding or spreading my new virus?
Four of the 21 FDA committee members who voted against passing the emergency-use authorization did so because it is only supposed to be used for life-threatening conditions and ailments. Committee member Dr. Michael Kurilla, an expert on infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health, argues that this means “only people with severe cases of COVID-19 — defined as having a high risk of mortality — should receive the treatment.”
Dr. James Lyons-Weiler, speaking from the Pennsylvania Medical Freedom Press Conference, explained in an April 2020 peer-reviewed manuscript, “I found that all but one of the proteins in the SARS-CoV-2 virus have what we call unsafe epitopes, which are parts of proteins that are capable of causing immune conditions, autoimmune conditions and immune responses against proteins in our own body. About a third of the proteins that might be targeted by autoimmune conditions by SARS-CoV-2 viral proteins either through infection or injection target the immune system. But from the start, it looks like this virus has evolved the ability to attack our immune system as part of its disease-causing capacity.”
Does that mean that the Pfizer/BioNTech’s vaccine is making our cells more likely to get sick by creating the spikes on cells?
Harry Grothjahn
Defoe Circle
Maryville
