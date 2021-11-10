Dear Editor: I practically grew up in Townsend, although our house was in Alcoa. I spent my entire childhood there because my parents, Bill and Jackie Wear, opened The Carriage House Restaurant and owned it for 26 years. They had gone into business with my dad’s sister, Helen Talley, who owned the Talley Ho Motel next door and two other sisters who helped out in small areas.
My parents were the ones who mostly ran it and worked there daily and were known to hundreds and hundreds of regulars and annual vacationers. I even was yanked out of the pool, river or off my mini bike for years to bus tables or wash dishes (illegally I might add, due to my age, ha). They absolutely busted their butts for that place. Hiring was next to impossible unless you hired families for every position and then had to keep them appeased or they’d all walk out over a scuffle or argument with just one of them. No one would make the drive from Maryville for the same wage they could get at home. I remember one time during those decades that my mom didn’t go to work due to her being sick. Once.
I was visiting my mom recently and she showed me the article Lee Zimmerman wrote ("Rocky path to success: Carriage House overcomes struggles running restaurant," Oct. 22, 1A). I am happy for the new owners and their success (and enjoyed that regulars gave them hell over canceling the Sunday buffet as my dad faithfully carved the roast beef) but unbelievably disappointed that Mr. Zimmerman said the restaurant was opened by the Talleys.
So many people here in Maryville would make that drive to eat there and just adored my mom, who acted as the manager and hostess. I just wanted you and him to know that although it may seem small to you, it hurt my mother and myself deeply. That error was like a jab in the gut because 26 years of stress and hard work were basically ignored.
Tara Wear
West Hunt Road
Alcoa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.