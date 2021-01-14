Dear Editor:
For the first time in my life, I am embarrassed to be an American and just as importantly, to be a black citizen born in the state of Tennessee. What happened at the Capitol in D.C. was abhorrent, despicable, disgusting and indeed an attempted coup.
Any American afraid or intimidated from calling it what it is, you risk destroying our democracy. Simply put, you are complicit with this deplorable action taken by the MAGA terrorists who stormed the Capitol.
These MAGA terrorists desecrated the symbol of our democracy, and failure to speak out against this mob is totally unacceptable. Anyone who attended or participated in this attempted coup does not believe in democracy and our Constitution. This mob stormed the Capitol and killed a Capitol Police officer. The world is stunned and so am I. What happened?
I did not vote for Trump and worked tirelessly to prevent him from becoming president. It was obvious that he was not qualified, but he won. I did not storm the Capitol, even knowing that Russia was involved in his election. I did not work to overthrow the government. I merely got to work on defeating him in 2020. That’s democracy: You win or you lose.
Jacqueline Hill
East Stephenson Street
Alcoa
Editor's note: Ms. Hill is a Blount County commissioner.
