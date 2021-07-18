Dear Editor:
I want to thank editor J. Todd Foster for his July 11 column on the loud fireworks in our town ("Fireworks have run their course; ban them in Blount County").
I know that those fireworks are moneymaking revenue but at what cost to our war veterans and our pets that are greatly disturbed by them?
We also are taxpaying citizens who should be considered in these things. I am not a total party pooper. All I'm asking is that the city and county at least a pass a new ruling that M80s and other loud percussion explosives be banned from residential neighborhoods.
These explosives are beyond what we should have to endure. Please, please see it in your agenda to remove them to a designated area such as a ballfield or lake site. My husband is a Vietnam veteran and my son a Desert Storm veteran. I'm not the only who feels this way.
Sandra D. Walker
Bittle Road
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.