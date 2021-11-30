Dear Editor:
On Oct. 16, Ann Connatser and Zach Murtaugh went the extra mile for my wife and me. Going the extra mile is simply going beyond expectations.
My wife had ordered hearing aids through the mail. My wife gave out information on our checking account in the name of doing a credit check on us. On Oct. 15, my wife was supposed to get a call from the hearing aid company in regard to using the hearing ads. The call never came and my wife was thinking she had been scammed.
At CBBC Bank at Foothills Mall, Ann and Zach took the money we had out of our checking account and wrote the amount to me in the form of a cashier check. On Oct. 16, only the drive-thru is open.
Thank you, Ann and Zach for taking the time to go the extra mile on our behalf. We will always remember and appreciate what you did for us.
CBBC Bank should be very proud of having employees like Ann and Zach.
Buddy E. and Maxine Hunt
Old Niles Ferry Road
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.