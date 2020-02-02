Dear Editor,
I am so tired of all of the editorials and letters in The Daily Times about impeachment and how bad President Trump and Republicans are.
Because I am white, I have white privilege. You say this without knowing anything about me. I worked for some time in the neighborhood center in Alcoa with some of the most beautiful people I have ever known and became close friends with, including Rose Curtis, Ethel and Doc Curtis. It hurt them deeply when black leaders in the big cities would tell the young men, "don't go to college, you will become like the man and lose your black identity."
The self-righteous Democrats call others Nazis and then have the brown shirt division of the Democratic Party — the Antifa — go out and harass and destroy and injure anyone who disagrees with them. They have operatives to go out and harass anyone who disagrees with them. They make up and put out half-truths outright lies and made up stories which you in the media gladly print. Since when is crying "fire" in a crowded theater freedom of speech? Also, these people will not allow any ideas other than theirs to be heard.
Lastly, I feel sorry for these college students who allow themselves to be led by socialist and communist professors and teachers with the least amount of knowledge of history.
You want socialism, take a good look at socialist countries and their tax base. Sick? Take a number. Need surgery? Take a number. Be careful what you wish for. You just might get it.
Charles Quagliana
Harvey Street
Maryville
