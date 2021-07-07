Dear Editor:
I read the opinion letter concerning the bait-and-switch agenda of the new Springbrook neighborhood, in which the writer questioned the diminutive size of lots perfect for mobile homes. That reader has justifiable concerns.
The Biden administration recently mandated yet another back-room order, to build Section 8 housing in nice, clean neighborhoods, taking away funding from cities for noncompliance. The alleged reasoning for this is very lame, and is readily available from the few honest news networks remaining, but too lengthy for this letter section.
I have no problem with Section 8, and indeed it provides a resource for an escalating problem of no affordable housing, especially obvious in Blount County. However, placement of such facilities should be carefully thought out by local authorities, with careful consideration to impact on nearby home values, school availability/crowding, and infrastructure additions/costs to foster such increased impact.
Pablo Barnes
Dell Road
Maryville
