Dear Editor:
Before you head to one of those brightly colored tents that seem to pop up like mushrooms this time of year, why not take a moment to consider those you'll be "entertaining" with your fireworks before, during and after the Fourth of July.
How about the older retirees who wish for a nice, peaceful holiday? Or the folks who work late or those who worked on that day and want nothing more than to sleep in peace?
Consider small children who don't understand or parents struggling to get an infant to sleep. What of those with heart conditions and nervous disorders? Do you think they need your help to feel even worse?
Do you give any thought to cats and dogs frightened by your noise? What of those people who get to pick up your debris from their yards after you've had your fun?
And please keep in mind the combat veterans who are dealing with PTSD. These men and woman helped ensure your freedom to be inconsiderate and noisy. Remember as you go about your celebration that you are not alone in your neighborhood.
Kathy Golbeck
Ginger Way
Maryville
