Dear Editor:
I'm so frustrated. I'm tired of keeping it within house. I feel as if the public should know exactly who they're dealing with if they decide to take the $500 bait being offered by DENSO as a sign-on bonus while giving their employees who are working seven days a week to keep the ship afloat just $325 for Christmas.
They are a wolf in sheep's clothing. They want to present an outward appearance of caring for employees as well as the community. In my opinion they only care about lining their pockets any way possible, no matter who they hurt in the process. They are so beguiling. You want to believe them. It reminds me of "step into my parlor said the spider to the fly."
I was taught to say what you mean and mean what you say. DENSO has no concept of this. Just one example that I've experienced personally is the COVID-19 relief pay. You're tricked into accepting one day's wage for being out because someone you were around ran a fever, and then you're turned down later on when you're sick and miss 10 days of work.
Is this ethical or legal? Definitely genius.
Tammy Fuller
Madison Avenue
Maryville
