Dear Editor:
In his first day in office, Biden replaced Trump's restrictive U.S.-Mexico border control with an open border policy. In this new policy, all are welcome including criminals, drug dealers and COVID-19-infected migrants.
In his first press conference, Biden hid the facts about border conditions. He stated that the surge in border crossings is common at this time of year and that his open border policy had nothing to do with the problem. This is far from the truth. The number of illegal immigrants will end up being the highest in 20 years. In February 2021, there were more than 100,000 illegal migrants compared to only 30,000 in February 2020. These figures are from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
In March, the Biden administration reported more than 18,000 immigrant children in its custody. Children are housed in crowded rooms with unhealthy living conditions per the Wall Street Journal. Biden has made no apology for the crisis and continues to defend his open border policy. He and Vice President Kamala Harris will not even travel to the Mexican border.
Biden's justification for closing the Keystone XL Pipeline was to reduce our dependence on oil to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. However, experts at the Foundation for Economic Education explain that killing this pipeline will have the opposite effect. Emissions would increase by 28% to 42% since the crude oil would have to be shipped by tail or tankers. Clearly the pipeline is a better alternative for transportation as it is more efficient and environmentally friendly.
Why didn't Biden listen to the experts? The reason he killed the pipeline was because this was a part of his anti-Trump policy list.
Biden also is promoting another very dangerous initiative that will lead to a weakening of our democracy. He is encouraging Congress to pass the Heroes Act, which would eliminate state requirements for voter IDs in federal elections. This comes in response to Georgia's recent decision to require voter IDs in elections. Biden called Georgia's decision outrageous and un-American. What is un-American about voting integrity?
Since the beginning of our democracy, voter ID requirements have proven to be the most effective means of preventing voter fraud. The Supreme Court and general public support voter ID requirements. Not only is the risk of voter fraud real, but it could effect the outcome of a close election.
If we must use ID in many other ways, why not use ID in voting to show that our vote is legitimate. To vote without being able to prove we are who we say we are is not only outrageous, but also un-American.
Buddy Hunt
Old Niles Ferry Road
Maryville
(1) comment
Biden quietly reenacted Title 42 that trump initiated last March. Google it and you will see that Biden recognized the immediate problem and fell back on Trumps rule.
