Dear Editor:
I read Jeff Robbins' column ("Biden puts a bully pulpit to good use," July 1, 6A) about how great the first five months of Biden's presidency have been. He wrote extensively about his meetings with the LGBTQ, establishing Juneteenth as a holiday, a speech about violence against Asian Americans, and anti-semitism.
I guess he was writing about these things because Biden has screwed up everything else he has done, namely the border disaster, shutting down the Keystone pipeline, contributing to the thousands of businesses going belly up, the drastic increase in oil and gas prices, and soaring inflation, to name a few.
Accomplishing all these things while managing to alienate our only allies in the Middle East is really something to brag about, right? I guess when you have a man like Biden running the country, you take what you can get.
John Smith
Old Plantation Way
Maryville
