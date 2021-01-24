Dear Editor:
The new administration has embarked on systematic institutionalization of identity politics, destroying the idea of unity.
President Biden cannot make speeches about unity when his actions (appointments, pronouncements and executive orders) promote factions — that is, unless the term “unity” has been redefined as a form of tribalism.
We need to be a united country, not a unified tribal council. If one believes this and opposes artificially promoting factions of society, they now get branded by The Party in charge as a domestic terrorist.
What is next — government-mandated soft skill courses on tribalism, media marginalization or perhaps redaction of personal pronouns?
If that does not work, maybe we will see the legalization of all street drugs under the unified nomenclature of soma.
Kerry Hake
Southwood Drive
Maryville
