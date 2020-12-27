Dear Editor:
I want to start by thanking you for publishing my, and other, viewpoints. We obviously have stirred some folks into saying how they feel. I have actually received a letter at my home as well as several emails indicating either support or not for my views regarding the recent election and Trump.
The letter I received, although not signed and with no return address, went to great length to explain why Texas, 17 or 18 other states (all red states) and our local representative, Tim Burchett, along with 125 of his colleagues, decided that based on something other than facts that the election needed to be overturned. I was impressed by the extent of this response, but what I could not find were facts. Lots of conjecture and much wishful thinking, but no facts. I recently saw that one incidence of fraud was found in Pennsylvania where a man had actually voted for his dead mother and wife, but he voted for Trump all three times, so I guess that was alright.
I also received a letter debunking the COVID-19 crisis as a dirty trick fomented by the Democratic Party, and that wearing a mask does nothing to prevent its spread. There was also mention of the Democratic Party being the party of the KKK because it originated as the political party of the South. Of course, that was before 1968 when the Southern Democrats changed to the Republican Party and then it became the party of the KKK, at least in the South. Ask your local political scientist about the Republican Party’s southern strategy. It may be enlightening.
This could go on and on and on to no conclusion, except that Joe Biden is our next president regardless of what anyone says or does, and that is a fact. A true patriot will accept the Constitution and the rule of law and the verdict of a majority of all the people in the country, even though in Tennessee that is not the case. That’s how it works.
I thought the world turned upside down when Trump was elected, but in my mind, I somehow made it through a really rough spot in our history. We’ll just have to see what’s next and then comment on the differences in the two men and the results of the new administration.
