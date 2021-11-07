Dear Editor:
A recent article quoted President Joe Biden as saying how much his hour and a half private visit with the pope meant to him. How wonderful!
Biden said the pope told him he could receive Holy Communion. Biden is a public sinner, one who has always supported abortion on demand. If in fact the pope told him to receive Communion, it is absolutely outrageous and flies in the face of church teachings. It is scandalous for the pope to tacitly approve of Biden's years of public support for abortion.
Catholic bishops in this country talk about disciplinary action (ex-communication) to be taken against Biden for his public support of abortion, but all it has been is talk with nothing being done. Possibly one of these bishops will verify the accuracy of the pope-Biden Communion approval and let us all know exactly what the pope told Biden. If Biden is telling the truth, it will probably affect the beliefs of many or most Catholics.
Kathy Murphy
Teaberry Drive
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.