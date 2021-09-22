Dear Editor:
I read Froma Harrop's column Sept. 21 about Joe Biden taking credit for the booming stock market. According to Biden, he is responsible for its success. I believe the real reason the market is doing well is because it was rebounding while Trump was in office due to a reopening of a lot of the country after the pandemic shutdown.
The economy was booming while Donald Trump was president. Unfortunately I don't see that continuing under Biden if he continues doing the idiotic things that he has been doing. I wonder if he's going to take credit for the 614-point drop in the Dow Monday. He will find some way to blame president Trump for that decline, I suppose.
It amazes me how anybody can actually credit Joe Biden with doing anything good for this country. He appears to be bent on the destruction of America and its freedoms and principles. I think the man is a traitor and needs to be imprisoned, at the least, for dereliction of duty.
John Smith
Old Plantation Way
Maryville
