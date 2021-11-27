Dear Editor:
In the Nov. 16 edition of your paper, syndicated columnist Froma Harrop criticized the Republicans in Tennessee's congressional delegation for voting against the Democrats' infrastructure bill. She claimed they voted against Tennessee's economic development interests to appease former President Donald Trump.
However, businesses, industries and U.S. citizens have been moving out of tax-and-spend blue states and into Tennessee and other red states for many years.
Harrop especially criticized Sen. Marsha Blackburn, someone who has fought against human trafficking, both as a congresswoman and senator, as much or more than any other member of Congress.
In your Nov. 14 edition, local columnist Buzz Thomas claimed President Joe Biden does not want open borders, even though his handlers got him to sign an executive order that stopped construction on the already-paid-for border wall.
As is painfully obvious, the open border allows many more terrorists, criminals, drug traffickers and human traffickers into the U.S. One wonders how many 14-year-old girls Harrop and Thomas know who really want to sleep with 10 different, strange men every night? But thanks to them and other Biden supporters, countless more children are facing this situation.
Also recall, after Biden lost Afghanistan, the U.S. had a drone strike that killed a van full of children. (Your tax dollars at work.) No one in the Biden administration took responsibility or was even reprimanded, highlighting their incompetence and immorality.
Lee Gorman
Old Glory Road
Maryville
