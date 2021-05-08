Dear Editor:
After 100 days of Joe Biden's presidency, you can sum up his achievements in one sentence: Whatever Donald Trump did, just do the opposite.
Reversals have come on taxes, energy, Iran, climate regulation, the border, the police and press conferences. So far, the former longtime member of the U.S. Senate has not done a deal with anyone. Biden will say he is willing to negotiate, but then he doesn't. He has issued more than 60 executive orders already.
In February, 10 moderate Republican senators met with Biden in the Oval Office hoping to seek a compromise on his $1.9 trillion COVID relief package. They left with no compromise at all. A day later, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer began the Biden spending avalanche by using budget reconciliation rules. Biden seems to have adopted the antifa model of negotiation — the explicit belief that by refusing to negotiate with anyone, eventually you will win.
Al Davis, the late owner of the Oakland Raiders, summed up his approach in three words, "just win baby." That is how Biden sees his presidency. Just win at any cost. Biden and the Democratic left have transformed their slim 2020 victory into a political bulldozer.
The following is what we are seeing in Biden's first 100 days: anti-police protests, migrants streaming across the southern border, potential D.C. statehood, blowing up the legislative filibuster, packing the Supreme Court, enclosed fence around our nation's Capitol and some $6 trillion in new federal spending.
If this is what the first hundred days looks like, I cannot comprehend what four years will look like.
Buddy Hunt
