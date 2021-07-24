Dear Editor:
An open letter to U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.: I just heard on national news July 21 that you are encouraging Tennesseans to not take the coronavirus vaccine. What are you doing? The unvaccinated are dying like flies of the virus compared to those who have been vaccinated. And now the coronavirus deaths of Americans is going back up.
Please tell me that the news media misquoted you. If not, please get educated on this issue and reverse yourself. Otherwise, you are party to the unnecessary deaths of your constituents, and my fellow Tennesseans.
Billy Minser
Gribble Road
Maryville
Editor's note: Blackburn tweeted this on July 16: "Big Government in control — Joe Biden is sending agents to your door to compel vaccinations." Blackburn last month told Fox News that Dr. Anthony Fauci should resign pending an investigation into an alleged Wuhan, China, lab leak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.