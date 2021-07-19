Dear Editor:
In her July 16 e-newsletter, U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., makes unsubstantiated and inflammatory statements and strawman arguments about what should be taught in schools. The senator has erected a website where she further fans the flames. It starts out like this, "Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a radical school of thought used by the political left to assign racial significance to objectively neutral concepts like history and mathematics. This dangerous agenda insists that America is a racist country and teaches that we are either oppressors or victims."
While providing no examples of what she is alleging, I can easily think of some American history that during my lifetime contradicts the senator's implications that all is well in the history of our nation.
I live in Blount County. For about 10 years after the U.S. Supreme Court (in Brown v. Board of Education on May 17, 1954) ruled racial segregation by law to be unconstitutional, Maryville City Schools and Blount County Schools still ran segregated schools. It was just after the passage of the Civil Rights Act in 1964 did Blount County school segregation stop.
This is undeniably history of racial segregation and discrimination right here in Blount County. Further, this was segregation that only ended when the federal government threatened force. Delay and foot-dragging was the response right here in Blount County.
It seems that the senator is in desperate need of education of Tennessee's reality. I hope that voters will replace this ill-equipped person in the next senatorial election of 2024 with someone who will not try to politically profit from such inflammatory denial of racism and by an attempt to erase history.
May our county, state and nation strive toward an ever-more-just and perfect union and become a model nation for others.
Forrest Erickson
Ridgeway Trail
Maryville
