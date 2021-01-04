Dear Editor:
One of my worst nightmares came true on the night of Jan. 2. Alex, our black Labrador retriever, went missing while we were on vacation on Madison Avenue in Maryville.
Alex is very special to my husband and I because she knows sign language. I have a disability in which I can’t speak, so she responds to sign language better than spoken English.
The Alcoa and Maryville communities not only shared our post on Facebook, but also helped search for her. We got numerous “Alex sighting” calls while she was running and eventually were reunited.
We can’t thank the community enough for its willingness to unite and help us find Alex. We appreciate that everyone took time out of their day to help us. We are thankful for such a great and special community.
Molly Ridgeway Anderson and Josh Anderson
Townhouse Way
Knoxville
