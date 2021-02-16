Amazon is coming to Blount County and bringing jobs and financial benefits with them and we should all be grateful for those who brought this to fruition.
This would be a good time to address the need for trash convenience centers to be spread about the county like all our surrounding counties benefit from. What has been the reason for resistance against such a plan? The need is there and should be on the Blount County Commission's planning list for the not-so distant future. Let's keep Blount beautiful and make it easier for people to get rid of their trash and recyclables.
Allan Webb
Lovers Lane
Townsend
