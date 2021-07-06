Dear Editor:
Hats off to the Knoxville Utilities Board for providing public fiber broadband to all of its customers, and to the Knoxville City Council for recognizing the wisdom of that plan. Living in rural Blount County for more than 25 years, I’ve seen little to no improvement in internet service.
Other than painfully slow DSL, satellite is the only option. Yet I see urban areas getting recurrent upgrades, with faster and faster download speeds. Because there is competition there. And more profit.
COVID-19 proved to us that the digital divide is real. Students who live in rural areas have difficulty getting adequate internet access, particularly when there are several living in the home. Businesses are more decentralized now with many employees opting to work from home, wherever that is.
Getting better broadband to Main Street is not the solution needed for the whole of the community. Private internet providers have had decades to make up for the deficits in distribution of this essential utility. I only hope that Maryville and Alcoa utilities can follow suit. It would be for the greater good.
Philip K. Hoffman
Laurel Fork Road
Walland
