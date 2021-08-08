Dear Editor:
I’m a Blount County resident and have been a subscriber to your newspaper for many years. Over the past few years, I’ve experienced two stays at our Blount Memorial Hospital. The first of these visits, about three years ago, required surgery and the BMH folks literally saved my life. My second visit came about recently after a mild heart attack.
Two years ago, we were advised by UT physicians to transfer our daughter, a high-risk heart patient, to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta. Having never visited this world-class hospital before, we didn’t know what to expect. Although it's a colossal place with thousands of staffers and students about, we were made to feel special and part of their family. We found Emory to be the embodiment of a modern health care facility. What an amazing place.
The purpose of this letter is to say that I have personally experienced this same level of professional care and compassion from the staff at our local Blount Memorial Hospital. From housekeeping to nursing to the BMH physicians, I’ve received exemplary professional health care. While negative stories are often considered more newsworthy, I’m a big believer in showcasing the positive aspects of our community, thus the reason for this letter.
As a result of a recent mild heart attack (not uncommon for folks my age, I’m told), I recently once again had to avail myself of the services of our local hospital. I just completed the Blount Memorial Cardiac Rehab Program and I feel great. I’m now participating in the continuing Medical Fitness program, and let me say, the rehab/fitness department nursing and administrative staffs are simply awesome. They are experienced, friendly, compassionate, professional and totally committed to helping patients, like me, regain our strength and improve our overall health. Simply put, I could not be more impressed.
So, if you have not published a story about these outstanding cardiac care programs at our community hospital, I urge you to do so. Meanwhile, thank you for your commitment to excellence in news reporting, and to illuminating all that’s positive in our community.
Chuck Howell
Eloise West Road
Greenback
