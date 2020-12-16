Dear Editor:
Regarding Sheriff James Berrong’s comments on why his agency needs to buy body and car cams for his officers, the current climate toward law enforcement has happened because when cameras have been in use, they have shown misuse of force by police officers. This is beyond reproach.
We see it with our own eyes when cameras are used. Unfortunately, as in all segments of our population, there are some officers who misuse their position. I and many others wish there was no need to use them. Cultural unrest is often necessary to make positive changes that are needed.
Claudia Erwin
Louisville Road
Alcoa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.