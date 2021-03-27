Dear Editor:
I would like to set the record straight regarding the quote attributed to me by The Daily Times in the March 24 article regarding bulk trash. The quote is part an anecdote that misrepresents what I was saying and also misrepresents my views and other comments that I made during the workshop.
The abuse of the bulk-trash service is terrible in my neighborhood, and I have been trying for years to get the city to enforce the codes. It is not fine to place your bulk trash at the curb any time you feel like it. City code allows you to place it three days prior to the start of your pickup week. Your pickup week is determined by the zone you are in. This can all be found on the Maryville city website, maryvillegov.com.
I'm very pleased that Councilwoman Sarah Herron has brought this issue forward, that the City Council is considering changes, and that I was allowed to relate my experience and express my views during the workshop.
Leslie Marvin
Forest Avenue
Maryville
