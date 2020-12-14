Dear Editor:
I just sent this note to our congressman, U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett.
Based on what factual information have you decided to follow the soon to be ex-president into a continuing fiasco of challenging an obviously legitimate election? You appear to be an educated man, possibly with a law degree, but certainly a college level education, and you took a solemn oath to protect our Constitution and the rule of law.
Have you given any thought about what you have done and how that looks, even in this Trumpian part of the country that cannot even figure out that there is a real pandemic just outside all of our doors and who will still follow you, or have you drunk the Kool-Aid and believe that the pandemic is just the flu and a conspiracy sponsored by the Democratic National Committee, and that the election was a fraud, even though no evidence of fraud can be found? I think you believe in the latter.
I am but a single voice, an old veteran who more than once swore an oath to support our state and national constitutions, but I feel that you and your ilk in Congress, and Trump, are trying to overthrow our democracy and the rule of law that has guided this country, for better or worse, for more than 240 years, just to salve Trump's ego and to feather his nest at your expense.
Sorry, but I can't see any other reason. Folks who are supporting this man are being conned by a master con man. I feel you and others are pushing up against treason, or maybe it is just ignorance. Which is it, Tim? Do you have the guts to face your constituency and answer this question? I doubt it.
Richard M. Ellis
Poplar Grove Road
Maryville
