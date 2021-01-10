Dear Editor:
Most Americans were both shocked and dismayed at the events that unfolded Jan. 6, when pro-Trump demonstrators assaulted the Capitol of the United States. This was not a peaceful protest but a violent attack. Windows were broken, Capitol police were physically attacked, rooms and private spaces ransacked and a sacred symbol of our democracy was desecrated.
We all know that in a rally prior to these events Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump Jr. and even the president of the United States urged and goaded those gathered to go to the Capitol and take back their democracy. Again, lies were proclaimed about the truth, reliability and fairness of the presidential election that was to be certified by the Congress that very day.
What is equally disturbing is the role our elected officials played in this travesty. Even after the attack, the violence and death that happened, our congressman, Tim Burchett, supported the lies about voter fraud. Countless failed court cases and certification by Republican officials in states like Arizona and Georgia were ignored. He was willing to attack the very votes that make a democracy work.
Burchett continued to support a president whose recent erratic behavior has caused some in his own party to consider invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from office. All representatives and senators take an oath of office to support and defend the Constitution. U.S. Rep. Burchett’s actions were a direct attack on the very Constitution he swore to defend. He needs to repent for his actions or resign. He needs to take his oath of office seriously and stop playing politics with our democracy.
The horrible scene at the U.S. Capitol was a direct result of too many politicians like Mr. Burchett playing destructive politics.
Mark Hall
Wilson Avenue
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.