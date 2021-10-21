Dear Editor:
U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett's opinions on unions is biased and unfair. I am a 70-year member of the IBEW (retired) and served a four-year apprenticeship, working and learning on the job and in school.
Thanks to my union brothers, I never stopped learning and honing my trade. My local union provides health care benefits, a credit union, open meetings and of course, job referrals. Out-of-work members from other jurisdictions have been welcomed and given jobs when work in our area was good and vice versa. Local contractors, realizing the benefit to themselves, have donated equipment and materials to the apprentice school for hands-on learning.
All of this comes under the name of brotherhood. Perhaps our legislators could take a lesson from this. In the name of brotherhood, I thank you.
John Mendelsohn
West Broadway Avenue
Maryville
