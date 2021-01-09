Last week, The Daily Times reported that a group of Blount County residents had purchased time on a charter bus to drive to our nation’s capital in support of Donald Trump and to pray over our fallen veterans.
As a Christian, and as the great-great-grandson of a Blount County citizen who fought in the Civil War for the Union Army and a son of a veteran who fought in World War II against fascism, I am deeply disappointed in my community members.
I am scratching my head this year, wondering when elected leaders of our school board and hired educators within our school system will manage to connect the dots and realize that we are only as good as the company we attract. Upholding a divisive and historically racist mascot such as the Maryville High School Rebels does not attract the type of town that I believe Maryville was founded to be. We can do better than this.
The flag that was heralded by neo-Nazis Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol is the same flag that was proudly painted onto Maryville High School’s school walls, lunch trays and sports gear for decades, beginning as a fear tactic during desegregation.
At this point, it is dishonorable and a lie for school leaders to argue that the Rebel mascot and the Rebel flag that the school has used for decades are not related. Maryville's school board, MCS Director Mike Winstead and the appointed task force that is examining the mascot issue need to rename the Rebels immediately.
Maturity is being able to apologize and admit when you’re wrong because you know that your mistakes don’t define you. Let’s not let the Rebel name define Maryville for even one more day.
Travis Tate
Court Street
Maryville
