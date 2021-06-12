Dear Editor:
Buzz Thomas’ columns are important reading. One was in regard to which situation you would choose with your child when a problem arises — do you discipline or not? The incident described sure gave food for thought as the saying goes.
Thomas’ “Tennessee’s war on history” (May 16) was another on-target issue regarding the new law, which withholds state funds from any public school that teaches critical race theory. Race relations are a critical issue that needs to be taught and its shameful and pathetic that Tennessee children will never learn this history. I ask, why?
Thomas’ “Our bully in chief” (May 25) again is critical information badly needed in understanding the medical complications with individuals who are not responsible for their sexual preference, the harm to our children and how shameful bullies are. Buzz Thomas suggests we stand up to our bully in chief and I agree.
Accomplished with education, practicality and caring, Thomas’ writings are not just refreshing because Thomas is a retired American Baptist minister, attorney, was a school superintendent and has been a longtime Blount County resident, but because to me his writings express the importance of recognizing others and our history with responsibility, education, understanding and honesty.
Dianna McCullough
Maryville Towers
Maryville
