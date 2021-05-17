Dear Editor:
Thanks Daily Times for reporting May 16 on the American Rescue Plan Act funds coming our way. One quick question: Since infrastructure is listed as legal usage for funds, any chance some can be used to transform Sevierville Road from a dilapidated NASCAR race track into a safer, wider, slower road, and repair other poorly maintained county roads as well?
Pablo Barnes
Del Road
Maryville
