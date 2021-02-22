Dear Editor:
On Jan. 12, I was blocked from speaking during the public comment time at the Blount County Commission agenda meeting. I was told that only issues that the commission could fix could be addressed. My plan was to comment on the reporting that two commissioners attended the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C.
I am not challenging their rights of free speech and assembly. I am questioning their ability to govern fairly and impartially.
The following is my letter addressed specifically to Commissioners Steve Mikels and Mike Akard: There is reporting that you were both at the Capitol insurrection. Mr. Mikels, you wrote that "you had a crew going."
Mr. Akard, you stated that you were near the building and you took part in supporting those attacking the Capitol and calling Capitol Police "traitors" in trying to deter the attack.
You are both elected officials of Blount County, sworn to represent all the people, not just those who embrace your ideas. You also took an oath to uphold the Tennessee and the U.S. constitutions.
Did you both break your oaths, did you both commit a federal crime and did you both violate Section 3 of the 14th Amendment or 18 U.S. Code § 2383 — Rebellion or insurrection, which basically says that if you engage in any rebellion or insurrection, you will be fined, imprisoned and not able to hold any office under the United States. Section 3 of the 14th Amendment basically says that “No person who has engaged in or supported insurrection or rebellion against the United States may hold public office” ... as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State."
My question to you both is if this reporting is true, what do your actions mean for the constituents of Blount County? Can you be fair and impartial in your governance? I know that my words will enrage some constituents, but I do so because I love my county and believe in democracy.
B.B. Alley
South Singleton Station Road
Louisville
