Dear Editor:
Something to think about: According to the numbers, the main reasons our numbers of COVID-19 cases dropped were a combination of wearing masks, social distancing and the vaccine. The fact that the unvaccinated are the greatest number of hospitalizations should tell us something. That and the fact that we have been lax in our wearing of masks and social distancing the past few months.
The fact that there are more cases in younger people, including children, should have us worried. We are told that the vaccinated can get the virus, not know it and pass it along to those we hold dear. If we care about our loved ones, our neighbors and our community, is it not worth a little discomfort to wear masks, social distance and even get vaccinated?
I have not heard of anyone having a terrible reaction in our area — even some friends who had health issues and worried about it. Some of us have had reactions that were not great, but we dealt with it. Are you not willing to have a little discomfort to ensure the health of your community?
Not all of us can get the vaccine, but those who can could help them by getting it to help those who can’t.
Elaine Reihl
Jay Kerr Road
Rockford
