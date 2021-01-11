Dear Editor:
Your Jan. 8 edition carries an editorial cartoon suggesting America has just had a narrow escape from authoritarianism, in the form of "Trumpism" presumably. Regular readers of your paper, as am I, will not doubt believe the cartoon aligns with your opinion on this matter.
Interestingly, the front page of this same edition reports Blount Countians asking the mayor to punish a particular county commissioner for attending the recent Trump rally on the Capitol grounds. It is a story about a mere handful of individuals instigating against the commissioner who was only exercising his First Amendment rights. The paper's running a crank story as if it was front-page news, leaves little doubt as to how the editor feels about this.
The editor surely is aware that this is at best ironic and at worst hypocritical.
John R. Barker
The Park at Royal Oaks
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.