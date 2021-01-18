Dear Editor:
I write in response to J. Todd Foster’s column Jan. 10 espousing the fostering and adoption of cats (and other animals) in lieu of euthanasia (“Find Your Own Loki”). While I laud Mr. Foster’s support of adoption in lieu of euthanasia, as a wildlife biologist I have to take issue with one aspect of his piece. He commented that Loki’s feral mother had been spayed and subsequently “released into the wild.”
Those who released Loki’s mother condemned hundreds, if not thousands, of other animals to death. The impact of free-roaming cats on native wildlife throughout the world is almost unimaginable. After habitat loss, they are perhaps the greatest human-caused threat to wildlife.
The scientific literature suggests that birds and small mammals killed annually by cats (both feral and unrestrained pets) number in the billions in North America alone. This is not an exaggeration, and their prey include endangered and threatened species, as well as the songbirds we feed and the chipmunks, young rabbits and squirrels we enjoy seeing around our homes. Visit www.tinyurl.com/y6lroovv to see the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology's excellent set of FAQs addressing this issue.
Hunting aside, no one likes the intentional death of animals, even via euthanasia. But, given the bigger picture, which is the lesser of two evils?
Bob Adamcik
Scenic Drive
Maryville
