Dear Editor,
The city of Maryville has decided to add a transaction fee to pay our utilities online. I have paid my bill without a fee for the past three years. But Maryville, without our knowledge, hired a different payment company and since they did this, we now have to pay a 2.85% fee. Why? So, now I will have to go to the office to pay my bill. Absolutely ridiculous! Why should I pay a fee for submitting a bill that I was not charged for the past three years?
Maryville did not discuss ask or get the opinion of residents. Apparently there was no forethought — just do it, and life goes on. As a consumer, I pay attention to paying my bills. Not once when speaking with them did they mention this little pesky detail.
So, Maryville, every month you will be graced with my presence paying my bill in person. I assure you that every month I will make clear how this is a waste of my money, time and energy. I will not let the city of Maryville determine where my money goes when they decide to switch their payment companies. Feeling cheated.
Melisa White
Brantley Park Boulevard
Maryville
