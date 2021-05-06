Dear Editor:
Greetings.
After perusing the very progressive opinions in this paper, I thought I should put in my own 2 cents worth, as it were.
First, regardless of whether Biden “won” the election or not, anyone and everyone who believes Biden received 80 million votes, that vertical climbs in ballot graphs are possible, that the tens of millions of mail-in ballots were not corrupted, there was no ballot dumping and that Dominion machines were secure, and oh yes, that 20 million more people registered to vote and an over 90% turnout happened — you are lying to yourself, ignorant or suffering mental challenges.
Second, Liz Cheney is herself corrupt, and this “cult” of Trump is caused by her and her friends, like Pelosi, who made him a hero and living martyr by impeaching him not once, but twice on phony charges.
Last but not least, if you are one that excuses these things, ask yourself what people like Pelosi and the FBI can do to your children.
Carey Clark
Homer Byerly Court
Maryville
