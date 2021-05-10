Dear Editor:
First let me thank The Daily Times for the coverage of Townsend’s observance of the National Day of Prayer, not only this year, but past years as well. Thank you as well for the May 7 article, "National Day of Prayer inspires pleas for unity" (4B). However, unless one does his own research one does not find that this year Christians were denied a permit to hold a prayer service at the U.S. Capitol. I quote the words of Rev. Patrick Mahoney, director of the Christian Defense Coalition:
"It is deeply troubling for the first time in 70 years, there will not be a public prayer service at the United States Capitol Building on the National Day of Prayer," he said. "Every American needs to be asking the question, 'How is it possible to have public prayer prohibited at the Capitol on the National Day of Prayer? — especially when it is a national observance designated by Congress."
President Joe Biden signed the proclamation but denied the prayer. Actions do speak much louder than words. Yes, the Capitol building has been closed to the public since January 2021; however, there are other areas and alternatives like the Capitol Mall that could have been used for prayer service. Where is our freedom of speech going? Father God forgive us. By the way, Biden became the first president to omit God from the National Day of Prayer from the proclamation.
Chris Taylor
Boat Gunnel Road
Townsend
