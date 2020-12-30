Dear Editor:
In a year with so much carnage, it was fun to wake up Christmas morning to a winter wonderland. A stroll around Springbrook Park was both chilly and beautiful.
Deborah came “dashing through the snow” in her open-window Honda to deliver The Daily Times and check on her public.
What a blessing to read three cover stories about our wonderful Blount County neighbors’ good works. It was like the spirit of Christmas past, present and future: the great accomplishments of the Goinses, the generous spirit of Ana Soto, and the initiative of so many angels to tackle the homelessness issue. The library is certainly a great jewel among our Blount County treasures.
Can you even imagine being a homeless child in a pandemic winter? I hope you will join me in supporting A Place to Stay. Maybe next Christmas there won’t be any homeless children in our county.
James Nutter
Maury Street
Alcoa
