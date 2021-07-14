Dear Editor:
I loved your column on banning fireworks ("Fireworks have run their course; ban them in Blounty County," July 11, 6A). The Fourth of July was such a miserable time for my family. My husband is a vet and my pets are absolutely terrified.
There is no way to get away from the noise. If I chose to go to a fireworks display event, I can leave when it’s over and go to my peaceful home. However, that is no longer possible. From the day they put up the ugly tents, my neighbors start bringing them home and the racket begins.They don’t know or care when it’s legal to shoot them off. My animals just tremble and nothing I’ve tried will soothe them. It breaks my heart.
The police have been called but they can’t stop everyone. As soon as they leave it starts again. Two weeks of it is what we had this year inside the city of Maryville in the Sunset View Subdivision. Some of them were so loud the windows vibrated. I don’t know how to get away from them for a peaceful night's sleep. They continue to go off way after 11 p.m. and sometimes they will still be shooting them between 2-3 a.m.
How I wish the city and county would ban them. There are enough display events around this area for those who love them to attend.
Sandra Bates
North Maple Street
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.