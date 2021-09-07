Dear Editor:
I have come back to Buzz Thomas' Sept. 5 column ("Southern men") at least five times and cannot fathom the purpose of him including the Pat Conroy quote, "... if you spend a half hour in a Manhattan bar, you'll understand why we spent four years trying to kill all of them."
For a laugh? I may be missing some intended context but see no good or humor in it at all, especially six days before the 20th anniversary of the day that thousands of "them" were actually killed and hundreds more of "them" went into those buildings only to die trying to save anyone they could no matter where they were from or what they looked like.
Mark Rivera
West Woodbine Drive
Maryville
