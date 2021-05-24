Dear Editor:
The May 19 Christine Flowers' column, "Why the failure to condemn Hamas?," is a disservice to your readers. It is superficial and ideological; it shows no comprehension of the complexities of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.
I am a member of Jewish Voice for Peace. The current flareup commenced upon Israel's evicting Palestinians from their homes in the city of Jerusalem. This action by the Israeli government is the most recent in its systematic program of dispossession of the Palestinian people of their homeland. I have seen this firsthand, having been there.
A half a century before the Holocaust, European Zionists descended upon Palestine with the intention of creating a Jewish state to the exclusion of the Palestinian people who had resided in the Holy Land before the time of Christ.
After subsequent decades of rooting out Palestinians by all means and methods, the Zionist effort ratcheted up greatly. In 1947-48, Zionists conducted a wholesale "cleansing." Some 700,000 to 800,000 Palestinians were driven from their homes into neighboring countries. All manner of terroristic violence was employed, including mass executions, bombings and others too horrible to mention. Now, though all Jews have the "right of return" to Israel, Palestinians have none. Israel continues its policies designed to erase all memory of the Palestinian people.
Although this ethnic cleansing was overall thoroughgoing, some Palestinians remained. World opinion, the horror at what the Zionist were doing, truncated the expulsion program. Thus, 20% of Israel's population today is Palestinian. Though nominal citizens, theirs is second-class citizenship at best, on the level of Blacks in the Jim Crow South; this is an optimistic characterization by all knowledgeable accounts. Domestically, Israel has degenerated into what is widely recognized as an "apartheid" state.
Hamas is firing rockets at what is their rightful land, a place where they resided before they were rounded up and herded into Gaza, a concentration camp by any civilized measure. At the same time, many of the Jewish occupants of what is called Israel reside in the homes and houses of the Palestinians who built and lived in them for generations.
None of this is to mention the plight of Palestinians living under Israel's unlawful occupation of the West Bank, where I spent most of my time there. Nearly 3 million live in a police state with no rights at all, no say in the governmental decisions that affect their lives, subjected to daily harassment and permanent oppression.
Apologists for Israel purvey the mantra "Israel has the right to defend itself," but they deny that right to the Palestinians. Piling on epithets of "evil" and "bigotry," as does Flowers, will not fix the cruel irony and hypocrisy of the Zionist position.
"No peace in stolen land," it is said. So it is in Palestine.
John R. Barker
Cooperwood Lane
Maryville
