Dear Editor:
I read Jeff Robbins' May 6 column on President Joe Biden's call for a GOP bipartisanship. I cannot get over the hypocrisy of this guy. If anyone is not bipartisan it is our Democratic leadership. They refused to work with President Donald Trump on anything, even if it was beneficial to the country and their party.
Jeff Robbins is an idiot. He is so blind he can't see the forest for the trees. Apparently he is so terrified of Trump that he can't seem to quit talking about him. In regard to his statement about the GOP opposing Biden, what goes around comes around, buddy. This is the same thing Trump had to deal with while trying to work with Pelosi and company. As I recall,Pelosi even said that she would never help Trump with anything.
John Smith
Old Plantation Way
Maryville
