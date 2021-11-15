Dear Editor:
Communism today has continued with its rigid dictatorships while party politics in free societies have come to a point of crisis. Communism has exploited loopholes in the legal and political systems of democratic nations by manipulating major political parties.
In securing electoral victory, politicians have resorted to dirty tricks and made promises they could never keep. The result of communist influence in democratic countries is that political parties around the world today tend to fall on the left in politics, advocating higher taxes, higher social welfare spending, bigger government, as well as economic interventionism.
A left-leaning government allows variations of Marxism to spread throughout society, indoctrinating the youth to elect more left-leaning political candidates.
Higher education, which should play the role of transmitting the essence of wisdom and culture of the ages also has ben destroyed. After the communists seized power in China, they nationalized the education system and filled textbooks with party ideology. The young Chinese were given the name wolf cubs. As wolf cubs, they are indoctrinated to hate and kill class enemies.
The progressive movement in America today is using the banner of science and progress to gain control of philosophy, psychology and eventually the entire education system.
Advocates of political correctness have become thought police forcing teachers to indoctrinate students with a variety of twisted ideas. Students today graduate from school without a strong moral compass, with no foundation in their own culture and little common sense or sense of responsibility. Many blindly follow the crowd, thus joining society's downward trend.
In our society today, there is widespread drug abuse, rising rates of crime and a media sphere full of sex and violence. Young people blindly follow film and television stars, waste their time on online games and social media, and finally end up dispirited and demoralized.
Many today worry about the security of the world and what the future holds. If humans destroy their culture and tradition and the morality of society collapses, then what happens to us as a nation? The goal of communism is to destroy America as we know it. Its arrangements to accomplish this are meticulous and specific.
If we as Americans can restore traditional values, elevate morality and show love and compassion for one another, we can move toward a more certain future. Christ's love must again show up in our hearts and in our lives.
Buddy Hunt
Old Niles Ferry Road
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.