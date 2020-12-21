I read your paper online. I appreciate the stories on the front page. As I see the numbers of COVID cases rising I think the front page needs to change. What if all that is on the front page for a while were those increasing numbers?
We need something to get the attention of some people. We need to get some control. I also think one day, maybe Friday or Monday, you could put weekly totals.
They are scary but apparently not scary enough. I know some will complain about overreacting. But it might be their lives that are saved.
Alice Beth Royce
Tom McCall Road
Maryvlle
Editor's note: We can running weekly total numbers in a graphic published on Mondays.
