Dear Editor:
We live in Blount County near the Monroe County line. After after a recent brush fire in Tallassee, I had to call 911 to request Blount County Fire Protection District to assist in putting out the blaze. That call went to the Monroe 911 operator and my call had to be re-routed to Blount 911.
Some cellphone 911 coverage in Happy Valley also falls within the airspace of Monroe County; and I am sure other Blount communities do as well. The problem is that if there is a massive fire or other emergency requiring immediate evacuation, Blount residents who reside where the 911 cellphones have airspace for another county won't receive a cellphone 911 evacuation message sent out by Blount County.
I recently tried to relay my concerns about this issue via a phone message to the 911 director, and tried to address this issue with 911 last year, but never got any resolution to my query. I contacted a Blount 911 employee, who gave me what I think is a solution. If you only have a cell phone and your cellphone is pinging to 911 Monroe or some county other than Blount and you have no landline, contact Wayne at the Blount 911 center (865-981-7111).
Wayne can add your cell phone to the Blount 911 emergency call list. Those who own Airbnb rentals should consider keeping a cellphone in the rental; so that 911 emergency evacuation calls can be received by renters. I had to drive to a nearby Airbnb and notify guests of the need to evacuate until our fire was put out.
I want to thank BCFPD, whose firemen did a great job extinguishing the fire. BCFPD's reasonable yearly fee for fire coverage is worth it.
Melody Womble
Calderwood Highway
Tallassee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.